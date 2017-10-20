PSA welcomes progressive new coalition Government

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 11:24

The Public Service Association warmly welcomes the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and congratulates Labour, New Zealand First and the Green Party on the formation of a new Government.

"We’re looking at an exciting new progressive partnership between three parties that have campaigned on commitments to deal with the biggest issues affecting New Zealanders," says Glenn Barclay, PSA national secretary.

"This Government has a real opportunity to tackle those issues head on, and to challenge the orthodoxy that has left many of our members feeling left behind over the last nine years."

The PSA hopes for significant action from the new Government on issues key to its 64,000 members: slow wage rises and underfunding in the public sector, housing shortages and affordability issues, growing unmet need in the health system, and equal pay for women and those working in historically female-dominated industries.

"We’re looking forward to a real MMP partnership that brings together the best from each of the three parties and builds consensus both inside and outside of Parliament," says Erin Polaczuk, PSA national secretary.

"We can choose to see the very real structural problems in our society as daunting, but I’m confident that our next Prime Minister has the experience and skill to see the task ahead as an opportunity to build a better country that benefits the many, not just the few."

The PSA commends all of New Zealand’s political parties for their participation in the electoral process, and thanks its members for helping to set the agenda for politicians during the campaign by making their voices heard.

"We have always worked collaboratively with whoever is in power, and we intend to continue under the next Government - we will be advocating for our members, raising their issues and whenever possible, partnering with politicians on progressive solutions," says Ms Polaczuk.