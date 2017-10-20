Business pleased Government confirmed - EMA

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 11:25

Business is pleased a decision has been made confirming the make-up of the Government to lead New Zealand in the next parliamentary term, says the EMA.

"We look forward to working with Labour, New Zealand First and the Green Party to address the needs of our 4000-plus members," says Kim Campbell, CEO, EMA.

"Our aim is to help business succeed and will work with the newly formed government in this regard."

The EMA focuses on four main areas of policy, which its members have highlighted as key to producing an effective operating environment for business to operate within. It will continue to do so over the coming term.

The four policy areas are:

- Coping with the challenge of growth and development, in particular how this relates to infrastructure development, transport and the resource management system

- Addressing skills development, education and training

- Health and safety and all employment law related matters

- Export and trade opportunities for growth

Based on policy announcements made before the election by the parties that now make up the Government, the EMA is keen to better understand how the new Government will work with business in relation to labour relations in particular Fair Pay Agreements, the immigration settings, free trade agreements and the future of the ports located in the association’s region.

"We look forward to working constructively with the new Government and understanding more of the detail behind the policies that business is most interested in."

"Congratulations to Jacinda Ardern on becoming Prime Minister elect, and leading her team to form a Government with NZ First and the Greens," says Mr Campbell.