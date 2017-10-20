No mandate for immigration crackdown - NZAMI

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 11:20

New Zealand Association for Migration and Investment (NZAMI), a leading voice in the immigration sector, believes there is no mandate for the new Labour-Party-led coalition Government’s proposed crackdown on immigration.

"Labour, supported by NZ First, have indicated that they will reduce migration numbers by setting their target around 30,000 per annum. What does this mean? 30,000 students, workers or residents?" questions NZAMI chair June Ranson who notes that the new Government has said it will welcome skilled migrants.

Ms Ranson says the Green Party electioneered on more of an open-door policy towards immigration and they did not agree to reducing migrant numbers.

"Does this mean they have changed their mind as, based on the facts we have, there is no mandate in place. The Labour-led coalition Government we now have is virtually a minority Government as the Greens are currently staying outside of the coalition cabinet and only have supply agreements.

"If the Greens are going to stay with their policy of allowing immigration as current, how will the new Government be able to implement their policy of reducing migrant numbers? The new Government will have a very strong opposition party with experienced politicians. Where do the Greens fit on this?" she comments.