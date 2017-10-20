BusinessNZ welcomes new Government

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 14:19

BusinessNZ welcomes the announcement of the new Government, and congratulates new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Kirk Hope says BusinessNZ looks forward to working constructively with all coalition partners.

"What business is looking for is a period of stability and policy certainty from the Labour-led government".

"We have many common goals, including growing New Zealand's skilled and productive workforce. We all want to grow New Zealand’s prosperity and potential".

"We look forward to engaging in constructive policy discussions on a wide range of business issues, including trade, innovation, productivity, wages, water and tax".