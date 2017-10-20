New Government 'should protect women and their unborn children'

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 14:25

Jacinda Ardern has publicly committed herself and her party to removing abortion from the Crimes Act, but Voice for Life hopes that as the new Prime Minister, she will realise just how dangerous such a move would be for both women and their unborn children.

"It is not illegal for a woman to access an abortion in New Zealand," says National Voice for Life President Jacqui deRuiter. "There are restrictions on when an unborn child may be aborted and who may perform an abortion, but these restrictions are there to protect pregnant women from rogue doctors and other practitioners, and to prevent discriminatory abortion practices."

"When people talk of ‘decriminalisation’, they usually mean liberalising the practice of abortion," continues deRuiter. "Overseas, ‘decriminalisation’ has seen abortions performed under unsafe and unsanitary conditions, increased abortions of babies with disabilities, and increasing numbers of abortions in the second and third trimesters - abortions that are not only less safe for the mothers but also traumatizing for medical staff as they often involve dismembering, delivering, and re-assembling a tiny baby."

"Pregnant women and their unborn children should be the recipients of our care, protection, and support," says deRuiter. "’Decriminalising’ abortion would present a serious danger to women and their unborn children."