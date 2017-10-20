Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce welcome current political negotiations

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 14:35

As a Chamber of Commerce our role is to work with the Government of the day to achieve the outcomes for business and we welcome the conclusion of the current political negotiations to form a Government. We will watch with interest, over the coming days, as the details of vital policies, ministerial positions, and the final government arrangements are put in place.

Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce President Mr Neville Hyde said "Some of the comments made by New Zealand First leader Mr Peters raised questions about what will happen with New Zealand's fundamental economic structure and settings". The sooner business understands what is meant by this, the better it will be to give businesses the confidence and certainty they require "says Hyde".

Throughout the election campaign the Chambers of Commerce have been an advocate on key issues the business community would like addressed, to ensure a strong platform for business to invest, grow, and employ.

There will need to be a strong focus on regional development, responding on a regionally specific basis to challenges. From addressing our housing shortage, to improving core infrastructure, as well as a renewed commitment to free trade - all with the goal to make it easier to do business.

The incoming government must avoid knee-jerk responses to perceived problems in immigration. Stopping immigration would be bad for businesses and bad for the economy. Instead we encourage the government to work with employers, to manage requirements around talent, and the Chambers of Commerce are keen to help with this.

The incoming government must address the housing shortage by solving the underlying infrastructure financing problem which is holding back critical infrastructure expansions needed to get houses built. Major upgrades to existing infrastructure are also needed to deal with heavier demand and to improve urban storm water and wastewater. Making sure local councils are able to deal with the infrastructure deficit will be important for any incoming government - the Chambers of Commerce would welcome strong leadership from central government on this.

There are also other issues that Chambers are keen to pursue, and we welcome commencement of a conversation on these, as well as look forward to working alongside the incoming Labour-led government to ensure we get the right outcomes "says Hyde".