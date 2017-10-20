Labour Ministers of the Crown announced

|
Today caucus has elected the 21 Labour Ministers of the Crown who will serve in the new government’s executive, says Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern.
"Across the board these members have the experience, expertise and drive I want in our team so we can make the right decisions to tackle the challenges our country faces. The well-being of all New Zealanders will be at the heart of our work as we seek to build a better, fairer New Zealand.
"I will announce the portfolios of Ministers next week, including the New Zealand First and Green Party Ministers.
"New Zealand First will hold four positions inside Cabinet, and the Green Party will hold three positions outside of Cabinet. In total the Executive will contain 28 members, in line with past governments.
"Early next week, there will also be an official signing of agreements with New Zealand First and the Green Party that will form the foundation of a strong and durable government.
"I have been very heartened by the level of support I have received since last night’s announcement and look forward to ushering in a new era for New Zealand when the Labour-led Government is sworn in next Thursday," says Jacinda Ardern.
Cabinet Ministers (alphabetical order)
Jacinda Ardern
David Clark
Clare Curran
Kelvin Davis
Chris Hipkins
Iain Lees-Galloway
Andrew Little
Nanaia Mahuta
Stuart Nash
Damien O’Connor
David Parker
Grant Robertson
Jenny Salesa
Carmel Sepuloni
Phil Twyford
Megan Woods
Ministers outside Cabinet (alphabetical order)
Kris Faafoi
Peeni Henare
Willie Jackson
Aupito William Sio
Meka Whaitiri
