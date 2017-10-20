Labour Ministers of the Crown announced

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 15:37

Today caucus has elected the 21 Labour Ministers of the Crown who will serve in the new government’s executive, says Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern.

"Across the board these members have the experience, expertise and drive I want in our team so we can make the right decisions to tackle the challenges our country faces. The well-being of all New Zealanders will be at the heart of our work as we seek to build a better, fairer New Zealand.

"I will announce the portfolios of Ministers next week, including the New Zealand First and Green Party Ministers.

"New Zealand First will hold four positions inside Cabinet, and the Green Party will hold three positions outside of Cabinet. In total the Executive will contain 28 members, in line with past governments.

"Early next week, there will also be an official signing of agreements with New Zealand First and the Green Party that will form the foundation of a strong and durable government.

"I have been very heartened by the level of support I have received since last night’s announcement and look forward to ushering in a new era for New Zealand when the Labour-led Government is sworn in next Thursday," says Jacinda Ardern.

Cabinet Ministers (alphabetical order)

Jacinda Ardern

David Clark

Clare Curran

Kelvin Davis

Chris Hipkins

Iain Lees-Galloway

Andrew Little

Nanaia Mahuta

Stuart Nash

Damien O’Connor

David Parker

Grant Robertson

Jenny Salesa

Carmel Sepuloni

Phil Twyford

Megan Woods

Ministers outside Cabinet (alphabetical order)

Kris Faafoi

Peeni Henare

Willie Jackson

Aupito William Sio

Meka Whaitiri