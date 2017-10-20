FSC welcomes new Labour-led Government

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 16:00

The Financial Services Council welcomes and congratulates the new Labour-led Government.

"Prime Minister elect Ardern and her team have a strong mandate and a great opportunity to pursue a strong and progressive policy agenda", said Richard Klipin, CEO of the Financial Services Council.

"NZ Inc is in good hands and the FSC and its members look forward to working with the new Government in progressing the health, wealth, and well-being of the country.

"The election has sent a strong message to our political leaders that New Zealanders want change and for us to do better us a country. It is vital that the new Government rises to the challenge and demonstrates the leadership that is required.

"A major part of this will be addressing the wealth and wellbeing of New Zealand and the growing gap between the haves and the have nots.

"Key to this is action on savings and taking concrete steps to beefing up KiwiSaver so that all New Zealanders can benefit from it

"The last Labour Government showed great leadership in establishing KiwiSaver and we look forward to this new administration carrying on that legacy", said Mr Klipin.

Research recently released by the FSC shows overwhelming public support for KiwiSaver to be strengthened including more options for how New Zealanders contribute to and access their KiwiSaver schemes.

"On the other side of the wealth debate, we continue to see high levels of under-insurance within New Zealand and we need to restart the national conversation to make sure people are covered when they need it", said Mr Klipin.

"We know that it is often those that need help most that don’t have it and that needs to change.

"The financial services sector is a key sector for the NZ economy. The FSC thanks the outgoing Government for its work in the sector over the last nine years, and we look forward to working with the new Government to find better ways to grow, protect and manage the wealth of New Zealanders", Mr Klipin concluded.