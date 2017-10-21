Green Party announces Ministers

Saturday, 21 October, 2017 - 10:21

The Green Party is today announcing the people who will have Ministerial and Undersecretary roles in the Labour-led government.

These will be Green Party Co-leader James Shaw and MPs Eugenie Sage, Julie Anne Genter, and Jan Logie.

Gareth Hughes will be the party’s chief musterer (whip) and Marama Davidson will be deputy musterer, together driving the ambitious legislative agenda over the next parliamentary term.

Portfolio responsibilities will be confirmed at a later date.

"The Green Party’s Ministers will work hard alongside our team and the rest of the Labour-led government to ensure we make a positive contribution to the lives of New Zealanders by addressing our priority areas of climate change, clean water, and ending poverty," said Mr Shaw.