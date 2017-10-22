Green Party says Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary plan still on the table

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 10:55

Green Party leader James Shaw told TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme that the scheme is still on the negotiating table.

JAMES Yes, well, it’s certainly still on the table. Obviously, there’s still a lot of issues to work through. It is a complicated issue, but we are still committed to doing our best effort to making sure that it happens.

GREG This has obviously come out - Winston Peters’ relationship with the fisheries industry - is it in jeopardy? Let’s put it another way.

JAMES Is the relationship with the-?

GREG No, is the sanctuary in jeopardy?

JAMES No, I don’t think so. It is a complicated issue. We absolutely need to work alongside Maori in order to make sure that it happens, but I think that we are all committed to making sure that it does.

On water issues, Mr Shaw said the Greens will be pushing for a package to help farmers make the transition to more sustainable ways of farming:

GREG And keep those cow numbers down? Or cap them or lower them?

JAMES No, I don’t think that you’ll see much activity on that in the immediate future, but I do think that what we are aiming to do is to work with the market itself to say, ‘Well, what are some things that we can put in place to make that transition, over the course of the next few years, to more sustainable ways of farming.’

Please find the full transcript attached and the interview will be posted here soon.

