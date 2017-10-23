President Trump offers his congratulations

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 10:33

This morning Labour Leader and Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern received a call from President Trump congratulating her on the outcome of the New Zealand election.

"The President was genuinely interested in our election, and spoke about the coverage it had received in Washington DC.

"We are likely to meet at APEC, where I look forward to carrying on talks around our role in the Asia Pacific region, and our commitment to a strong relationship with the United States.

"The President also asked that I pass on his warm regards to the people of New Zealand."