Waimak MP invites residents to join him in walking over the WBB

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 09:14

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says he is looking forward to an opportunity to walk over the central section of the Western Belfast Bypass with constituents on Sunday.

A community open day on Sunday 29 October will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk or cycle a four kilometre stretch of the bypass before it opens to traffic.

"I have walked with our North Canterbury commuters through this process since being elected MP in 2014 when people spoke to me about their frustrations around congestion, so I am looking forward to walking over the bypass with constituents on this important milestone day," Doocey said.

Doocey turned the sod for the bypass in 2015 with then Transport Minister Simon Bridges and in 2016 brought then Prime Minister John Key to be briefed on construction progress.

"This year, I petitioned for a third lane southbound over the Waimak Bridge to be included in current works so our commuters could enjoy the full benefits of our motorway projects. Together these deliver an integrated traffic solution, reducing congestion and providing better walking and cycling connections," Doocey said.