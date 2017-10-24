Review of Napier City Council representation closing soon

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 11:30

Have you had your say about the way you are represented on Council?

Every six years we need to review Napier City Council’s make-up. The online survey which asks questions about this is about to close, on Tuesday 31 October.

Should we have ward councillors, at large councillors or a mix of both? Currently Napier’s residents are represented by 12 councillors in a mixed system, comprising six at large councillors elected by the entire city, and six ward councillors, elected by residents in four wards.

There will also be a chance to complete the survey at the Celebrate Safer Napier "We’re Water Safe" family day out, at the Hardinge Road end of Perfume Point, Ahuriri, this Saturday, 28 October, between 10am and 1pm.

Once the survey has finished, the results will be presented to Council and will help inform the development of an option to go through a formal consultation process early next year.

Following consultation, Council will decide what, if any changes will be made to Napier’s system of representation. The Local Government Commission will then confirm the decision for the next election, in 2019.