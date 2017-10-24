Coalition agreements foundation for strong government - Ardern

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 14:43

Agreements with New Zealand First and the Green Party lay the foundation for a strong and proactive coalition government, says Prime Minister-designate Jacinda Ardern.

"The agreements set out a positive agenda for the Labour-led coalition Government to tackle the issues facing New Zealand.

"The majority of people voted for change to the status quo and that’s why we are committed to taking a new approach to how our country is governed and how the economy is managed.

"This will be a government of action. We will be determined and focused on what needs to change to make life better for all New Zealanders.

"As a priority, we will restore funding to the health system to allow access for all, ensure all Kiwis can live in warm, dry homes, take action on child poverty and homelessness, crack down on foreign speculators, clean our rivers, and strengthen efforts to tackle climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy.

"We will focus on sustainable economic development, supporting our regional economies, increasing exports, lifting wages and reducing inequality.

"We are committed to being fiscally responsible and growing the economy, while ensuring all New Zealanders share in our economic prosperity. We firmly believe economic growth must also go hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility.

"Today, we embark on a new era for New Zealand. I’m very proud to soon lead a government that will be committed to a better, fairer New Zealand, a government that will ensure the well-being of all New Zealanders is at the heart of all our work," says Jacinda Ardern.