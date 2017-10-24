Regional Development Fund recipe for pork-barrelling - Taxpayers' Union

|
[ login or create an account ]
In response to the just announced $1 billion per year "Regional Development Fund" as part of the Labour-NZ First coalition agreement, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union said:
"We’ll be keeping a very close eye on this fund to ensure that economic rigour - cost benefit analysis and value for money - is prioritised over political expediency."
"Without discipline and oversight, ‘economic development’ very quickly turns into pork-barrelling and corporate welfare. Of course, this was the very thing Labour rightly accused the National-led Government of, when it came to regional farming and irrigation initiatives."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.