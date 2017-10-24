Public Health Association welcomes new govt's commitment to health

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 15:40

The Public Health Association of New Zealand (PHA) welcomes the new government’s commitment to health as a priority for increased investment.

"The PHA congratulates Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and James Shaw on the creation of a coalition that will measure its success on the basis of how its policies improve people’s lives," says PHA CEO Warren Lindberg.

"DHBs, primary care practitioners and the NGO sector urgently need relief from the financial pressures that are demoralising staff, increasing treatment errors and prolonging staff shortages.

"We are especially pleased that the new government will prioritise determinants of health, such as poverty, housing, water quality and environmental damage from climate change.

"New Zealand is internationally recognised for leadership in quality professional care, but also for its failure to ensure access to services for people who are poor, culturally and linguistically different, or otherwise disadvantaged.

"Our DHBs are struggling with avoidable hospitalisations - especially children with preventable conditions - as health promotion and prevention services have been systematically de-funded over the last decade.

"The Prime Minister’s focus on investing in wages, housing and education, and on environmental issues such as water quality and public transport, gives us all reason to hope for a healthier future."