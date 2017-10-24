'Greens sign agreement to govern based on shared values'

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 15:48

The Green Party has today formally signed an agreement to support a Labour-led Government that will achieve environmental, economic, and social progress on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The agreement lays out the ministerial and undersecretary roles the Green Party will hold, and 20 policy goals that the new Government will pursue across our priority areas.

"The Green Party’s agreement with Labour is built on shared values and principles," Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said.

"The agreement we signed today is a commitment to work together as a stable government in the best interests of New Zealanders, while leaving scope for Labour and the Greens to maintain our unique identities.

"The new Government signed two agreements today that set out an ambitious policy agenda for real positive progress, with lots of specific commitments from the Green Party’s manifesto.

"It’s clear to me that this will be a truly transformational Government for Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The way this Government chooses to measure success will define what its priorities are. By writing a commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals into our agreement with Labour, we’re committing to an ambitious approach to economic development, social wellbeing, and ecological sustainability.

"We aspire to an Aotearoa New Zealand where no child goes hungry, our birds and forests thrive, and the rest of the world looks to us as a leader in the fight against climate change.

"The Green Party shares many goals and values with Labour and NZ First. I look forward to working with Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters, and their parties in a genuine MMP Government," Mr Shaw said.