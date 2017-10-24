E tu welcomes lift in minimum wage but 'goal is Living Wage'

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 16:12

The union E tu has welcomed today's announcement of a lift in the minimum wage but says its goal remains the Living Wage for all workers.

The increase from $15.75 an hour to $16.50 will mean more than $20.00 extra a week for minimum wage workers doing a 40-hour week.

The minimum wage will gradually increase to $20.00 by April 2021.

E tu's National Secretary, Bill Newson says the extra money will be very welcome for these workers.

"It might not sound a lot for the privileged elite who have got a lot from the Government over the past few years. But it means a lot to ordinary working people trying to support families on low pay," says Bill.

"Let's remember we're talking about a minimum and there's a lot of evidence that shows a Living Wage today needs to be $20.20 so there is still a way to go," he says.

Bill says the increases announced today surpass the movement in the minimum wage achieved under the previous National Government.

"It took National five years to lift the minimum wage by $3.00 an hour and it will take this Government 3 years to lift it another $4.00 - we can live with that."

Bill says businesses might not be happy but in fact they will benefit as workers spend the extra money on local goods and services.

"Good business is about employing good people. Good business is about retaining good people. And good business is about paying people a decent wage, so this new minimum wage is good for business and workers."