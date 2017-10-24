Paranoid Peters braces for waka jumpers - ACT

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 - 16:50

An unexpected crackdown on ‘waka jumping’ suggests the new Government is bracing for instability, says ACT Leader David Seymour

"The incoming Government has quietly announced a bill to ban waka jumping in Parliament. This was never forecasted to voters, and for good reason. It suggests the new Government expects instability and defections. Today’s ceremonious unity will not last.

"Winston Peters is particularly paranoid because it’s his last parliamentary term. He’s been burnt by waka jumpers in the past, but this term could be his party’s most divisive yet. Why wouldn’t his caucus jump ship if they believe New Zealand First is doomed in 2020 anyway?

"The other policies served up today will tank the economy with excess Government spending, further increasing the incentive for NZ First MPs to waka jump.

"A minimum wage of $20 will have a crippling effect on small businesses, especially those in the regions that New Zealand First claims to represent. Employers will stop replacing workers, and jobs in sectors like manufacturing will shift overseas.

"A commitment to keep the NZ Super age at 65 is simply dishonest. Our population is aging and the age will inevitably increase. New Zealanders planning for retirement should ignore this empty promise.

"A beefed-up Gold Card is blatant pork-barrel politics for the Grey Power lobby. Taxpayers should fund vital services for people who truly need them, not ferry rides to Waiheke for wealthy retirees."