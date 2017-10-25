PNCC votes to establish Maori Wards

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 07:38

Palmerston North City Councillors today voted to establish a MÄori ward or wards for the 2019 local government elections.

The decision was made at a meeting of the full Council. Approximately 18% of Palmerston North’s population identify as MÄori. Several options to better represent MÄori and honour the Treaty of Waitangi were discussed, including the introduction of standing committees and enhanced community engagement.

"No system is perfect but it must represent the people it affects. MÄori people want to be, and deserve to be, around this table," says Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

"I am proud that Palmerston North City Council has taken the bold and brave step forward in choosing to ensure MÄori are directly represented at the table. We are the first City Council that has confirmed their intention to have designated MÄori seats in the 2019 local government elections.

Council consulted on the proposal to introduced MÄori wards early this year. Over 90 submissions were received, with 60 opposed to MÄori wards. Council heard from 12 members of the public earlier this month.

Submissions outlined poor health, education and economic outcomes for MÄori. Submitters in favour felt MÄori wards would address some of the barriers to MÄori representation through guaranteed seats. Submitters against MÄori wards voiced their belief in ‘one New Zealand’ and faith in the existing democratic process.

The decision to include a designated seat, or seats, on the Palmerston North City Council will be discussed more in the lead up to a planned representation review in early 2018. This review is a requirement of the Local Electoral Act 2001.

Electoral Officer John Annabell says residents can demand a poll on the question of whether Palmerston North City should be divided into one or more MÄori wards, provided five per cent of city residents sign a petition calling for change. Any such petition must be must be presented to Council by 21 February 2017 for the outcome to take effect for the 2019 elections.