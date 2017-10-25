PM and Green Party leader speaking times at CTU Conference

|
Speaking times for politicians at the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Biennial Conference, today at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington, have been confirmed
The Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern will address the conference at 3pm today
Green Party leaders James Shaw will speak at 3.40pm.
