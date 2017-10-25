IHC salutes recognition of people with disabilities

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:01

IHC is delighted to see that Disability Issues is being recognised as a high priority with a Ministerial position inside Cabinet.

IHC advocates for the rights, welfare and inclusion of all people with intellectual disabilities and supports them to live satisfying lives in the community.

"Many people with disabilities in New Zealand are still trying to get the same chance at life as anyone else," says IHC Director of Advocacy, Trish Grant. "We all know that in order for this to happen, people with disabilities need to be considered in all legislation and policy - and in some cases some extra support is required.

"Acknowledging the importance of this with a role in cabinet is an excellent first step for this Government."

IHC looks forward to working closely with Minister Carmel Sepuloni and recognises her experience through her previous work in the sector.