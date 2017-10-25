Green Party announces ministerial and undersecretary portfolios

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:07

The Green Party is today confirming that four of its MPs will hold ministerial and undersecretary roles in the new Labour-led Government.

They are:

- James Shaw, MP, Green Party Co-leader: Minister for Climate Change, Minister of Statistics, Associate Minister of Finance

- Eugenie Sage, MP: Minister of Conservation, Minister of Land Information New Zealand, Associate Minister for the Environment,

- Julie Anne Genter, MP: Minister for Women, Associate Minister of Health, Associate Minister of Transport

- Jan Logie, MP: Parliamentary Undersecretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence)

"I’m really proud of this line up of ministers," said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

"We have the chance to make real head way in the fight against climate change, and usher in a low-carbon economy. We have the chance to make real change in the lives of the most vulnerable and overlooked New Zealanders.

"The 3000 native species faced with extinction in Aotearoa New Zealand now have a lifeline. Victims of domestic and sexual abuse will have the loudest voice in government they’ve ever had.

"Our streets will become safer for kids to walk and cycle to school.

"We are now in a position to transform New Zealand’s approach to solving the threat of climate change from the old business-as-usual, to being world leaders in this work," said Mr Shaw.