CTU welcomes new Minister of Workplace Relations

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:28

The Council of Trade Unions today welcomes Iain Lees-Galloway as incoming Minister of Workplace Relations, of Immigration, and of ACC.

"Iain has an excellent grasp of workplace relations and its associated portfolios. There is a lot to be done to ensure economic growth delivers real benefits for working people, and that we improve the way we do work in New Zealand," says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"Important priorities of pay equity and the minimum wage were announced yesterday. We are also keen to get moving on strengthening collective bargaining so that the benefits of growth flow through into good wages and better job security and conditions of work. We also want to work with the new Minister and employers to encourage productive, high engagement, high-trust workplaces."

Richard Wagstaff also acknowledged outgoing Minister Michael Woodhouse.

"Our views differed in many areas, chief among them the significant weakening of workers' rights under the last 9 years of National. However when we could, we made progress with Mr Woodhouse in areas like zero hours contracts and pay equity," says Wagstaff.