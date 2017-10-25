Council for International Development welcomes new Foreign Affairs Minister

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:51

We welcome the news that the Rt. Hon Winston Peters is confirmed as the new Foreign Affairs Minister and Fletcher Tabuteau will be Under-Secretary to the Minister.

We look forward to working closely with them on the most urgent humanitarian and development issues today, both in the Pacific and across the world, says Josie Pagani, Director of the Council for International Development.

CID is the umbrella agency for international development organisations in New Zealand. It has over forty members who are active in over sixty countries who between them generate over $200 million for development and humanitarian assistance each year.

"Our members are the face of New Zealand in some of the most challenging regions of the world, where they deliver humanitarian aid and development programmes to some of the most vulnerable people. We have New Zealand NGO workers responding to crises all over the world, including the Rohingya refugee crisis and the continuing famine in the Greater Horn of Africa (South Sudan), Nigeria and Yemen.

"Closer to home, many of our members collaborate with each other, with government and with the private sector to relieve poverty in the Pacific and support development that benefits local people. The effects of climate change and rising sea levels are becoming an increasingly urgent challenge in the Pacific."

"Minister Peters has a wealth of experience in the role, and knows our sector well. We look forward to collaborating with him and Under-Secretary Fletcher Tabuteau to increase our impact on the lives of those who need our help the most."

Snapshot of the international aid sector:

- New Zealand international NGOs generate over $200 million to alleviate poverty around the world

- 55% of their funding comes from the New Zealand public, compared to 18% from government, 11%

from multilateral organisations and 16% from revenue generated via services, sales and investments

- NGO Investment is balanced across regions of the world - Africa (35%), South East Asia (15%), the

Pacific (20%), Central Asia and Middle East (23%) and Americas (7%).

- Over 50% of international NGOs collaborate with each other to increase their impact.

- 70% collaborate with the private sector to get development outcomes

- Most International NGO funds go to programmes in health, education, economic development,

humanitarian aid and resilience to disaster, humanitarian assistance, and clean water.