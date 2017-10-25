Senior doctors welcome David Clark as new Heath Minister

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:45

Senior doctors welcome David Clark as new Health Minister Senior doctors will welcome the appointment of Dr David Clark as the new Minister of Health, says Ian Powell, Executive Director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

"He has already shown a good grasp of the portfolio while an Opposition MP and we have high hopes that he will be willing to tackle the challenges facing public health. These include years of significant under-resourcing of public hospitals, longstanding shortages of senior medical specialists, a high level of unmet need in our communities, and disruptive privatisation moves.

"Our members look forward to working with the new Minister to rebuild the public health system and ensure equitable, quality access to health care for all."

Mr Powell also welcomed the appointment of Associate Health Ministers Jenny Salesa and Julie Anne Genter as bringing additional expertise to the health portfolio.