Bauble-scramble begins three years of Big Government - ACT

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:53

"It’s Big Government from day one as Jacinda Ardern increases the number of plum executive positions from 28 to 31," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"ACT has already proposed cutting the number of ministers down to 20. That would save money, reduce bureaucracy, and prevent buck-passing.

"Instead, the new Prime Minister, desperate to keep her colleagues happy, has doled out baubles left right and centre.

"This includes new window dressing like Jacinda’s own ‘Child Poverty Reduction’ portfolio, and old whiskey-rorts like Winston Peters’ Minister of Racing job.

"And despite these parties’ whinging when I was appointed Under-Secretary, they’ve gone and appointed three under-secretaries of their own.

"Taxpayers fund this bauble-scramble. It looks to be a be a great three years for career politicians and bureaucrats."