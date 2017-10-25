New Minister of Education welcomed - ECNZ

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 14:31

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand (ECNZ) congratulates Chris Hipkins on his appointment as Minister of Education. "We look forward to working with the new minister to bring about real improvements in quality early childhood education (ECE)," said ECNZ Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

Congratulations are also extended to Tracey Martin on her appointment as Associate Minister of Education and Minister for Children; Kelvin Davis and Jenny Salesa, new Associate Ministers of Education; and Willie Jackson who will have responsibility for tertiary education under the Minister of Employment portfolio.

"Over recent years we have seen both Chris Hipkins and Tracey Martin to be strong advocates for early childhood education," said Kathy Wolfe. "It is encouraging that all the coalition partners share a great deal of common ground on key issues of importance to ECE, such as restoring the target of 100% qualified teachers in ECE centres and improving the ratio of teachers to infants and toddlers."

"The appointments of Chris Hipkins and Tracey Martin give us cause to be optimistic for the immediate future of quality ECE in New Zealand. As we observed last week on the formation of the new government, it is also essential in our view that per-child funding levels are restored and we look forward to engaging with the new ministers on all these issues without delay."