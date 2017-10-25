High Court finds National Party breached copyright rules

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 14:46

National is disappointed with today’s High Court decision that has found music from our 2014 campaign breaches copyright of Eminem’s song ‘Lose Yourself’, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says.

"However, the High Court found that before using the track the Party took extensive advice and sought assurances from industry professionals that the track could be used by the Party.

"The judgment has also found that the Party in using the track did not act flagrantly or in a manner which justifies the Party being further punished.

"We purchased the piece of production music from a reputable Australian-based music production library, who had purchased it from a US supplier.

"The music was licensed with one of New Zealand’s main industry copyright bodies, the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (AMCOS). Being licensed and available for purchase, and having taken advice from our suppliers, the Party believed the purchase was legal.

"The Party is now considering the implications of the judgment and the next steps. We already have a claim against the suppliers and licensors of the track," Mr. Goodfellow says.