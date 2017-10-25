Living Streets Aotearoa congratulates new Ministers

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 14:57

Pedestrian advocacy group Living Streets Aotearoa congratulates our new government’s Ministers and looks forward to some strides forward in the transport, health, climate change and urban development areas in particular.

Our four point plan to get more New Zealanders walking will help achieve the improvements New Zealand needs. The plan was a result of New Zealand’s first national Walking Summit which saw these workable solutions to New Zealand’s walking crisis.

Living Streets Aotearoa’s four point plan:

1. Improve safety in urban areas with a 30 km/h speed limit around all schools and shopping centres

2. Properly fund walking and pedestrian infrastructure by assigning 1% of the National Land Transport Fund budget to walking

3. Reverse the decline in kids walking to school with a national ‘safe routes to school’ programme

4. Future proof our roading projects by making the NZ Pedestrian Planning and Design Guide the national standard for all new roading projects

Andy Smith President, Living Streets Aotorea, said:

"We are looking forward to working with the new Ministers to find some practical solutions to improve walking. There are 4.5 million pedestrians in New Zealand who need to keep active walking to improve health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contribute to healthy fun communities for all and be a viable travel choice to get New Zealand walking again".

Living Streets Aotearoa is the New Zealand organisation for people on foot that promotes walking-friendly communities and provides a voice for pedestrians. They are a nationwide organisation with local branches and affiliates throughout New Zealand to encourage everyday walking.