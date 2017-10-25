NZ College of Midwives welcomes working with new Government

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 15:07

The NZ College of Midwives welcomes the new Labour/NZ First/Greens Government coalition and is looking forward to working alongside and forming a positive partnership with David Clark, the new Minister of Health.

CEO Karen Guilliland says she is looking forward to meeting with Dr David Clark and his associates to share the many issues and opportunities the College is working on to promote maternity services that meet the needs of women’s and newborns health.

"We have been very concerned at the longstanding under resourcing of the maternity service, including the midwifery workforce," she says. "We look forward to working with the new government to help develop and implement effective social and health policy that will ensure our maternity service can continue to be a world leader. We must do this for the health of our midwives, mums and babies."

Ms Guilliland says it was heartening that the new minister, David Clark, and his associates Jenny Salesa and Julie Anne Genter inside and outside cabinet, have backgrounds that mean they already understand the issues around gender inequity and how this impacts on the priority given to female dominant maternity services.

"The College knows that health and equitable access to its services are high priorities for this new Government and believe we can add to that understanding with the many programmes we facilitate and provide for health professionals working with pregnant women and newborns," says Ms Guilliland.

The College will continue to negotiate with the ministry and crown with regards to the pay equity case that was adjourned last year in favour of mediating an appropriate outcome by June 2018