Principals welcome New Minister of Education, Chris Hipkins

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 15:23

The New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF) extends warm congratulations to Chris Hipkins, the new Minister of Education and Tracey Martin, Kelvin Davis and Jenny Salesa as Associate Education Ministers.

NZPF President Whetu Cormick said today, ‘We are delighted to be working with this great team of people.’

‘We have been in policy discussions with Labour, NZ First and the Green party throughout the past decade and are well familiar with their position on key issues,’ he said.

‘Most importantly of all, we can expect to see quality public education as the strong foundation on which all other policies will rest,’ he said.

‘That means we expect that the target driven, standards based, data obsessed agenda we have had for the past decade, will now cease.’

‘We look forward to engaging with Minister Hipkins and his team to develop a high quality, well supported education system so that every young New Zealander can have the opportunity to access the best possible learning for life,’ he said.