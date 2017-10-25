Proud day with new Maori Ministers - Davis

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 16:32

The Labour MÄori caucus is proud of the five new MÄori Ministers who have today been announced by Prime Minister-designate Jacinda Ardern.

"We have a lot to be proud of today with Jacinda Ardern’s historic announcement of Nanaia Mahuta as the first ever wahine as Minister of Maori Development.

"This acknowledges the fantastic results she achieved in Waikato-Hauraki, her previous experience in Government and the incredible mana she has amongst all New Zealanders.

"I have responsibility for Tourism and Corrections and I’m excited to take the newly created role of Crown/MÄori Relations, to work with iwi MÄori and MÄori organisations in the post-Treaty Settlement environment.

"I’m looking forward to making a difference in the portfolios that have been allocated and will be supporting all my colleagues.

"TÄmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare is the new Minister for Whanau Ora, Youth and the Community and Voluntary Sector. He’s an example of the young outstanding talent that we have in Te Ao MÄori at the moment.

"Meka Whaitiri takes on the role of Customs Minister and Associate roles in Agriculture, Crown/MÄori Relations and Local Government after a long battle with the last Government over MÄori land issues.

"Willie Jackson is the new Minister for Employment which is appropriate given his long history as a union advocate. He’s also the Associate Minister of MÄori Development which acknowledges his considerable experience across the MÄori and mainstream world.

"This is a great opportunity for our people, and the five MÄori Ministers are determined to make a positive difference for our people. Today is a day for all MÄori to celebrate as we are recognised at the highest political levels," says Kelvin Davis.