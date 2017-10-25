NZMA welcomes new Health Minister

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 16:36

The New Zealand Medical Association (NZMA) welcomes the appointment of Dr David Clark as Minister of Health. "David Clark has already shown a willingness to listen and engage with the sector," says NZMA Chair Dr Kate Baddock. "We look forward to working with him to ensure that the Government’s investment in health gives everyone a fair and equal opportunity to enjoy good health.

"Before the election, the NZMA released our health manifesto, focusing on health investment priorities, building a sustainable medical workforce and the importance of public health measures. We will continue to press these issues with the Government, and will continue working on them with the new Minister."