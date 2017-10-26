Pacific Peoples Minister and Associate announced

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 08:46

Ministry for Pacific Peoples Chief Executive Officer Laulu Mac Leauanae extends his congratulations to the newly appointed Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito Tofae Su’a William Sio and Associate Minister Carmel Jean Sepuloni, and to the respective Pacific leaders of other portfolios as announced.

"We congratulate the incoming Minister and the Associate Minister for Pacific Peoples, and we look forward to working closely with Aupito and Carmel, in serving our Pacific communities and advising the Government about key policies affecting Pacific families and communities in New Zealand," says Laulu.

"We must also acknowledge the drive and commitment of the outgoing Minister for Pacific Peoples, Alfred Ngaro, for his support and great leadership for our Pacific communities."

"The Ministry’s vision focuses on "Successful Pacific Peoples", which places the community and its people at the heart of the Ministry’s work.

"We look forward to collaborating with both Aupito and Carmel in addressing the issues and opportunities that are important to our people." says Laulu.

"In congratulating Aupito and Carmel on their appointment we also extend our congratulations to Jenny Salesa and Kris Fa’afoi on their new portfolios.

The Ministry looks forward to working with the incoming Minister and Associate Minister to achieve the Ministry’s vision and enabling better outcomes for Pacific peoples.in Aotearoa.