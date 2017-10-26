E tu Aviation welcomes new Government's rejection of low wage economy

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 11:55

E tÅ« Aviation has welcomed the new Prime Minister’s call for productive relationships between business and workers, and an end to low pay and its negative economic effects.

In her speech to the Council of Trade Unions yesterday, Jacinda Ardern praised the High-Performance Engagement agreement which E tÅ« and other unions have with Air New Zealand.

"That agreement means business and unions sit down together and help each other with their problems and the results speak for themselves," says E tÅ«’s Head of Aviation, Kelvin Ellis.

"Working together has saved jobs, ensured good pay and conditions and helped transform Air New Zealand into one of the world’s most successful and profitable airlines.

"The new Government has clearly drawn the lesson that working together benefits all parties, and we’re delighted with its support for this model."

Kelvin has also welcomed Ms Ardern’s rejection of the low-wage approach of many employers which actually erodes productivity.

"Ms Ardern has correctly made the link between an engaged, well-paid workforce and Air New Zealand’s strong financial position.

"We fully support her message on this: that low wages aren’t simply a problem for low-wage workers, they are a problem for businesses and the economy as a whole."