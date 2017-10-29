Urban sprawl impact on NZ horticulture land 'quite extreme' - warns industry

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 12:21

Horticulture New Zealand is calling on the new Government to protect locally-grown food as urban sprawl threatens valuable growing land.

Its CEO, Mike Chapman, says the impact is already "quite extreme" and set to get worse with plans to increase the number of houses from 20,000 to 50,000 in Pukekohe alone.

"Where you’ve got something like Pukekohe, which is an absolute jewel for growing vegetables, we should be protecting it and pushing the houses somewhere else," he says.

Only five percent of New Zealand has the soil quality required to grow horticulture, and failure to protect these areas comes with a warning. "If we don’t, we’ll be increasing our imports - fresh, nutritious locally grown food will not be available, and at the moment, we don’t have county of origin labelling, so the consumers won’t know where they’re buying their food from. It could be from anywhere in the world," Mr Chapman says.

Mr Chapman is urging the Government to work with Horticulture New Zealand to establish measures that will ensure horticulture needs are balanced with the desire for increased housing, which, he says, will ensure "we can feed the country."

