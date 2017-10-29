Judge our Govt on 'how we lift productivity,' says Finance Minister

Sunday, 29 October, 2017 - 12:14

The Labour-NZ First Government has made some "pretty significant moves" on lifting New Zealand’s productivity already says the Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

"We want to lift our expenditure on research and development; we’ve got a massive focus on increasing skills, which is one of the major and most important parts of lifting productivity. And we want to get capital to those businesses that can grow, invest in infrastructure," says Minister Robertson.

When asked by our political editor Corin Dann if he was "crimping" on foreign investment the Minister replied saying his Government still welcomes foreign investment where it adds to the productivity of New Zealand.

"Our concern is being when it’s just speculation in the housing market. That’s actually not helping New Zealand and not helping the New Zealand economy," says Minister Robertson.

"So there’s still a place for foreign investment, but equally, we do want to see New Zealanders being able to make sure that they do invest in their own future, and we want to have some conversations with the Super Fund about the way in which they’ll be able to contribute," he says.

And when challenged on the new Government’s housing policy Minister Robertson says supply issues will be a carefully managed process.

"We build the affordable houses, but we also crack down on the speculation. And I think there’s been enough discussion about that in New Zealand over the last few years. People understand what our plan is and that in the end, it’s actually about New Zealanders, particularly young New Zealanders, being able to get into the housing market and the security that that provides. I think people understand that," he says.

