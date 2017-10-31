Prime Minister to visit Australia

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 09:59

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Sydney on Sunday to meet with Australian Prime Minister, Hon Malcolm Turnbull.

"The Trans-Tasman relationship is New Zealand’s most important. Our economies are among the most integrated in the world with strong trade, people and investment flows. And we are stronger together on the international stage," says Jacinda Ardern.

"I’m looking forward to this early opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Turnbull and to establishing a close working relationship. As well as taking stock of the Trans-Tasman relationship, this will be an opportunity to discuss the upcoming APEC and East Asia Summits, as well as other international issues."

The Prime Minister will return to New Zealand later on Sunday.