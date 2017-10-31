NZ welcomes German President

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 12:07

The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency, Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will make a State visit to New Zealand next week, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

President Steinmeier will visit from Sunday 5 November to Tuesday 7 November. He will be accompanied by his wife, Ms Elke Büdenbender.

"I am very much looking forward to meeting President Steinmeier as Germany is an important international partner for New Zealand. His visit will further underscore the warm and constructive relationship that exists between our two countries following the visit of Chancellor Merkel in 2014."

The President’s visit will include engagements in Wellington and Auckland and a State Dinner at Government House in Wellington.

The visit reciprocates then-Prime Minister Bill English’s visit to Berlin in early 2017.