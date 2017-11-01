Scrapping of Pay Equity Bill is great news for educators - Stuart

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 09:05

Low-paid workers in the education sector will be elated about today’s announcement that the former National Government's Pay Equity Bill has been scrapped, says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart.

"That bill was mean-spirited and shortsighted. It would have put more roadblocks in the way of women who were seeking pay equity and would have made it extremely difficult for more female-dominated sectors to repeat the success of Kristine Bartlett and her union E tÅ«, who won significant pay rises for aged care workers," she said.

"We congratulate Labour, New Zealand First and the Greens for moving quickly to scrap this unjust bill, just as they promised during the election campaign."

NZEI is currently in negotiations with the Ministry of Education over a pay equity settlement for teacher aides. Claims for other school support staff will follow.

In June, NZEI also launched a claim for pay equity for early childhood teachers and staff, uniting the private and public early childhood sector in a historic bid for fair pay. NZEI has a group of potential claimants and is in the process of putting a case together.