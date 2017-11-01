New Minister for Sport and Recreation leading by example

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 09:07

Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation, and MP for Rongotai, Paul Eagle, were both at the Wellington train station this morning handing out flyers and encouraging people to register for Wellington’s iconic Cigna Round the Bays 2018. They were also presented with their race bibs, numbers 1 and 2 for their own entries into the event.

Registrations opened at 9.00am today with an incentive for those that register before midnight 1 November, going into the draw to win one of five ‘Pacesetter’ packs which includes; $5 off the earlybird entry fee, $100 Shoe Clinic voucher, $100 prezzy card, lobes (specialized running earphones), a personalised bib and two entries into the earlybird draw to win x2 return flights to Asia with Singapore Airlines.

"The Cigna Round the Bays is a great event to be a part of, whatever your age or level of fitness," Minister Robertson commented, "whether you walk it or run it, the main thing is to participate and just enjoy being a part of such an iconic Wellington event. I encourage people to register - that’s why I’m down at the train station handing out flyers!"

Being held on Sunday 18 February, Cigna Round the Bays 2018 will feature five categories; the 6.5km Fun Run, Mitre 10 MEGA Buggy Walk, Bluebridge 10km, the Cigna Achilles Half Marathon, and a new 6.5km category aimed at getting families involved, Active Families.

Active Families allows, one or two adults to register with one or more children to do the 6.5km category, which allows the children (under the age of 12) to ride push scooters - so long as they are wearing a helmet and are accompanied by an adult the whole time. This category will start last to allow clear road space for the scooter riders and limited overlap with the runners.

Round the Bays has been organized by Sport Wellington for the last 41 years. "We are focused, working alongside our principal sponsor Cigna New Zealand, to deliver an event that provides an opportunity for everyone in the region to come into the city and enjoy a really fantastic experience," said Phil Gibbons, CEO, Sport Wellington.

"We’re very pleased to have Minister Grant Robertson’s and MP Paul Eagle’s support and appreciate their involvement. Once again, the event will be delivered in keeping with our vision that ‘everyone in the greater Wellington region has a life-long involvement in sport and active recreation'."

Achilles New Zealand is again the official charity of the event, with the aim in 2018 to exceed the $20,000 raised last year.

Registrations can be made online at www.cignaroundthebays.co.nz