E tu welcomes demise of National's Pay Equity Bill

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 09:44

E tu has welcomed the Government's decision to scrap the former National Government's pay equity bill.

E tu took the pay equity case, Bartlett v Terranova which ultimately led to the equal pay settlement for 55,000 care and support workers.

The Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill passed its first reading in August by just one vote and was opposed by most political parties.

E tu's Equal Pay Coordinator, Yvette Taylor says women rallied in their thousands against the bill which would have increased the obstacles faced by women seeking equal pay.

"Had this bill proceeded, these women would have been forced into a long process of identifying comparators and proving merit," says Yvette.

"We were given a strong commitment on the campaign trail that the bill would be scrapped and we're delighted that has been honoured."

Yvette says any new legislation needs to respect the Court of Appeal judgement in the case of Bartlett v Terranova as well as the recommendations of the Joint Working Group on pay equity.

Care worker, Kristine Bartlett who took the case says the equal pay settlement wouldn't have happened under the terms of this bill.

"It's great news," says Kristine.

"That bill was going to affect so many other low-paid women in low-paid industries which was totally unfair. We fought hard for five years to get what we deserve and then we get a bill that would make it so much harder for everyone else.

"I'm so glad it's gone and we look forward to a replacement that makes it easier for women to gain pay equity," she says.

E tu's submission on the bill supports retaining the Equal Pay Act 1972 with changes to accommodate the Court of Appeal judgement as well as the Joint Working Group recommendations.