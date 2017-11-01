Repealing three strikes bad news for families - Family First

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 10:03

Family First NZ says that the commitment by the Labour government to repeal the Three Strikes law will remove provisions that help ensure the safety and welfare of families from repeat violent offenders.

"The best and most obvious way to protect women, children, and the elderly from repeat violent offenders is to incapacitate them. You can’t commit crimes against families if you’re in prison," says Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First NZ.

"The purpose of this three-step law has been to warn ‘career criminals’ to find a new job or else they will become ‘career inmates’. They are effectively being given two chances to stop their violent behaviour. Some would argue this is still one chance too many."

"The Three Strikes law reinforces the "It’s Not OK" message by taking victimisations seriously. A repeated ‘slap on the wrist’ for violence undermines our efforts to reduce tolerance for violence and the career choice of repeat violent offenders."

Examples of well-earned strikes include:

A Hastings man who sexually assaulted an 87-year-old woman in her home was on parole at the time. He attacked another woman on the same day - and that he was on parole at the time for the robbery of an elderly woman (2014)

A man found guilty of murdering an 80-year-old woman in her Auckland home had a history of violent home invasions. At his sentencing it emerged that Olinale Ah You had a long history of offending in both New Zealand and Australia and that he was already serving sentences for other crimes (2011)

A Rotorua man who subdued a young girl with fly spray and then raped her has been jailed for 10 years. Robin Whitiora Chadwick had previously been jailed for the rape of two younger girls in Taranaki in 1994. The Rotorua Daily Post revealed Chadwick had 24 previous convictions.

"Supporters of a Three Strikes law do not want ‘revenge’ - they simply wish to be able to live unmolested and not in the fear of repeat violent criminals. This is called ‘justice.’ This law is a welcome step to protect families, and to encourage offenders to change their ways urgently."

"Removing the law is based on a flawed ‘rights’ ideology rather than good practice which protects the most vulnerable in our society."