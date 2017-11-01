'Cocaine seizure in Tauranga will reduce harm in our communities'

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 15:01

The seizure of 46 kilograms of cocaine in Tauranga today following a joint operation between New Zealand Police and the New Zealand Customs Service will make a real difference in our communities and prevent further harm.

"Illegal drugs have no place in our communities. The great work of Police and Customs staff to stop these drugs entering the country and causing havoc is to be applauded.

"Based on the Drug Harm Index, the seizure has stopped $62 million of additional social harm to New Zealand communities.

"The termination of the operation and the resulting arrest of four foreign nationals shows the power of an all-of-Government approach, and how working together means our Government agencies can make a real difference.

"The drugs seized today will cause a significant dent in the supply of the drug across the country and also sends a strong message that New Zealand authorities are actively working to stop the importation of illegal drugs," says Hon Stuart Nash Minister of Police.

Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri says this is excellent work by Customs and Police.

"This operation shows the importance of partnerships in protecting New Zealand through border security, and highlights the work our people do every day," says Hon Meka Whaitiri.

