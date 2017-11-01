HRC pleased to see Equal Pay Bill go back to the drawing board

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 15:10

News that the Government will halt the Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill has been welcomed today by the Human Rights Commission.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue says that she is pleased that the new Government is going back to the drawing board to develop new legislation that remains true to the pay equity principles put forward by the joint working group.

"In August, the Commission outlined concerns with the draft bill following its first reading, imploring the then Government to use the Select Committee process to address concerns that many stakeholders had raised.

"Despite this feedback, the bill remained largely unchanged and would have presented huge challenges and barriers to those who would have depended upon it for their pay equity claims.

"We are pleased that the new Government is focused on developing new legislation that reflects the pay equity principles and seeks to provide a fair outcome for those who have had an unfair deal for far too long," Dr Blue says.