Unemployment trends down, but still more to do - Jackson

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 15:24

Minister of Employment Willie Jackson has today welcomed the release of the Household Labour Force Survey, which shows unemployment falling to 4.6 per cent.

"It’s good to see the rate of unemployment continue to trend down, but with 126,000 people unemployed in New Zealand, we can do better," says Mr Jackson.

"However, the high level of unemployment for Maori and Pacific Peoples is completely unacceptable. It is currently around three times higher than that of New Zealand Europeans, and this must improve.

"I will be talking to all the relevant organisations, such as Business New Zealand, Unions and Iwi, over the next few weeks. Partnering with them will be a key component in shaping a forward focused employment policy which improves outcomes for all New Zealanders.

"One of this Government’s other priorities is higher wages for all New Zealanders and it’s great to see wages lifting due to the recent care and support worker pay equity settlement.

"This shows that by working hard to create pay equality for women, we will raise New Zealand’s wages and living conditions. I’m looking forward to seeing more progress made in this area," says Willie Jackson.