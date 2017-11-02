Prime Minister welcomes Venice Biennale artist

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 19:04

Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern has today welcomed the announcement that Dane Mitchell is the artist selected for the 58th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia in 2019.

"The Venice Biennale is a wonderful opportunity to showcase New Zealand’s art on the world stage.

"I congratulate Dane Mitchell on being selected as the artist representing New Zealand. Dane’s art is thought provoking and original. His work will represent New Zealand’s diverse talent at this important international event.

"I also congratulate Dr Zara Stanhope and Chris Sharp who will act as the curators for New Zealand’s presentation."

The Venice Biennale is the largest and most prestigious contemporary art event globally. It attracts the best creative talent from around the world.

"The Venice Biennale will provide New Zealand with the opportunity to present our unique and innovative art to the international community.

"I also thank the Selection Advisory Panel and Creative New Zealand for their role in selecting the artist for this event."