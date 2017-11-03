Hateful diplomat should be expelled - Brownlee

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 09:40

National Party Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says reports that an Iranian diplomat delivered what was effectively a hate speech at an Auckland mosque in June raises questions as to why Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters hasn’t already required the withdrawal of the diplomat’s credentials and his removal from the country.

"Diplomats have a privileged position in most societies, allowing them to best represent the relationship between the country they’re from and the country they’re posted to," Mr Brownlee says.

"Inciting racial tension by making anti-Semitic statements is the antithesis of that important role, regardless of the context or setting in which the comments were made.

"Racial Disharmony offences under the Human Rights Act are quite clear, and a complaint has already been made to the Human Rights Commission over these offensive comments.

"As Foreign Minister Mr Peters should act without hesitation by requiring the offending diplomat to leave the country."