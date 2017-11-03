Minister thanks long service Corrections staff

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 14:09

Corrections Minister, Hon Kelvin Davis, has attended his first official function today acknowledging the work of thirty Corrections staff at the Tai Tokerau Long Service Awards in Whangarei.

"It’s an honour to mark the beginning of my new role as Minister for Corrections with an event that recognises the outstanding work being undertaken by a large number of people and hosted in an area I know well.

"These awards acknowledge the excellent contribution Corrections staff make in their community. They go about their work with little fanfare but their efforts are vitally important in helping make our communities safer to live in.

"In an era when job movement and career changes are common, it is an indication of the level of job satisfaction that is derived from a role at Corrections to find people with many years’ experience remain with the Department.

"Thirty staff from the Tai Tokerau district were honoured at today’s ceremony with the majority of recipients having served a period of seven years, a smaller number having been at Corrections for 14 years, while one Marty Maioha was recognised for his 28 years’ service. Starting in 1989 as a Periodic Detention Warden in Kaikohe, Marty later moved into a role as a Probation Officer. His influence has rubbed off on family members with two daughters and a granddaughter now also working for the Department.

"Working in Corrections can be demanding at times as staff engage with some of the country’s most challenging citizens. But the length of service acknowledged today is an indication that while challenging, a role at Corrections can be extremely satisfying and rewarding."

"I congratulate today’s long service recipients and thank them for their work in helping make New Zealand a better, safer place to live," says Mr Davis.